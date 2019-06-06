West Midlands car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is teaming up with German brand BMW to develop the next generation of electric vehicles.

Starting next year, BMW will introduce the fifth generation (Gen 5) of its eDrive technology whose electric drive unit will be the propulsion system upon which subsequent evolutions launched together with JLR will be based.

Joint investment in research and development, engineering and procurement will provide the necessary economies of scale to support what they are hoping will be increased consumer adoption of electric vehicles.

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover's engineering director, said: "The transition to ACES (autonomous, connected, electric, shared) represents the greatest technological shift in the automotive industry in a generation.

"The pace of change and consumer interest in electrified vehicles is gathering real momentum and it's essential we work across industry to advance the technologies required to deliver this exciting future.

"We've proven we can build world-beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products.

"It was clear from discussions with BMW that both companies' requirements for next generation electric drive units to support this transition have significant overlap, making for a mutually beneficial collaboration."

The co-operation allows the BMW Group and Jaguar Land Rover to take advantage of cost efficiencies arising from shared development of future evolutions and production planning costs as well as economies of scale from joint purchasing.

A joint team will be tasked with further developing the Gen 5 power units with production of the electric drivetrains to be undertaken by each partner in their own manufacturing facilities.

For Jaguar Land Rover, this will be at its Wolverhampton-based Engine Manufacturing Centre with additional support from the recently announced new Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, near Birmingham.

Klaus Fröhlich, board member at BMW, added: "The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation.

"We see collaboration as a key for success, also in the field of electrification.

"With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours.

"Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market."