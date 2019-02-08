The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get the biggest Black Country stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The redevelopment of former gardens and a demolished garage is an attempt to 'build on every blade of grass', a Dudley councillor has claimed.

Cllr Bryan Cotterill lambasted the scheme to construct eight semi-detached houses on land at the rear of Portway Close, Kingswinford, at a meeting of the borough's development control committee this week.

The Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood Ward councillor criticised what he described as the building on open space at the committee's meeting on Tuesday.

His comments followed residents' complaints the proposal would overlook their homes and cause traffic problems in an already congested street.

Councillors were told the site comprises a a mix of macadam surfacing, overgrown vegetation and a number of trees.

(Image: Google)

Objecting to the proposal, Cllr Cotterill asked: "Is there a rule that we we don't have any open spaces?

"This is a little oasis surrounded by open space.

"It's got to stop, this building on every blade of grass, because come tomorrow, where are children going to play, walk or whatever?

"We are struggling to protect open spaces and I see this an open space."

In response, planning officer Peter Reed said the area comprised of a demolished garage and land which had been part of the gardens of adjoining homes, and therefore was never designated as open space.

The meeting was told, while technically a greenfield site, the proposal would redevelop the redundant garage area and deliver new housing.

Councillors approved the proposals.