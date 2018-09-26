Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are many ‘green’ organisations in the West Midlands, in both the voluntary and public sectors. They come together in various groupings, geographic and thematic, to better pursue their aims and objectives. Their interests include nature conservation, health, sustainable economic activity, open spaces, air and water quality, and local food production.

There is now a move to bring these diverse interests together in a single voice for the environment. The catalyst for this is the idea of a West Midlands National Park. This would provide a focus for the groups’ efforts to engage the region’s movers and shakers, such as Mayor Andy Green, in acknowledging the need for, and supporting the development of, the high-quality environment needed to achieve other aims. These include economic progress, better health and wellbeing for everyone, improved infrastructure and meeting housing needs.

The national park concept would help the region to develop a new 21 Century identity by ensuring that it’s landscapes, culture and natural resources were integrated with other major initiatives. There is an ideal opportunity now, because in the next few years we will see the Commonwealth Games here, HS2 will be built, there will perhaps be an international geopark in the Black Country, and Coventry will be the City of Culture. In addition, the planned review of national parks will provide the chance to redefine them.

Within all this we must ensure that environmental loss and degradation is halted, and environmental gain is integrated with development: cosmetic mitigation is no longer enough. Bold and imaginative thinking and action is needed to move from business as usual to radical improvement. Maybe the West Midlands Combined Authority should have its own 25-year environmental plan to complement that of the Government. An imaginative vision would provide a good start.

The green groups think that speaking with a single voice will enable them to compete with other interests for the attention and resources needed to succeed. They have to convince the region’s purse-holders that money spent on protecting and enhancing the environment will itself be an investment in achieving other goals. From strategic work on, say, the rivers Tame and Stour, or creating a major new park in Birmingham city centre, to neighbourhood green spaces, the regions’ landscapes can be re-imagined and a sense of pride and identity can be forged.

The region, its people, and its wildlife would all benefit.

