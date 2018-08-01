Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The campaign for a new 21st Century park in the centre of Birmingham is gaining momentum. A petition raised by Citypark4 Brum, and supported by the Greener Birmingham coalition, now has more than 7,000 signatories. The City Council and the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, are being asked to give this idea serious consideration, perhaps as part of the Smithfield market area redevelopment. The proponents say ‘ The cranes and concrete (of major schemes) represent an unprecedented opportunity to create a green heart in the city to benefit all who live and work here, and to attract visitors ’.

The lack of such a park is the most glaring omission in the continuing regeneration of Birmingham. Many similar cities around the world already have such a space. What were once roads, railway yards, bridges and neglected waterways are now vibrant open spaces where people can relax, reflect and regenerate their spirits. Or just eat their lunch in comfort. In this hot summer, with the Metro extensions taking established trees out of the city centre, what a balm it would be to have the shade and coolness of such a park in Birmingham.

What is needed is not another postage-stamp sized piece of grass with a few trees and a water feature. Something visionary, imaginative and exciting is called for. It has to have the scale and scope to be a city centre destination in its own right, just as Symphony Hall, the Library, and the Museum and Art Gallery are. (And what an opportunity was missed in the space between those venues.) It should have restaurants, a performance area, quiet corners, and public art. Jim Tucker of Citypark4Brum said: ‘ This is our last chance to create a signature park right in the heart of our great city, one that creates a lasting legacy for generations to come .’

Such a park would be Birmingham’s third flagship park, together with suburban Cannon Hill Park and Sutton Park National Nature Reserve. With all of the housing planned around the centre it would also serve as the local park for new residents. Without it Birmingham is in danger of becoming nothing but hostile concrete and roads.

This is my 300 column, I hope that before many more the powers that be will see sense and take this project on board.

