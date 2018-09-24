Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has rejected pleas from activists for the party to support a referendum that could mean the UK stays in the EU.

Members in 86 constituencies, including some in the Black Country, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, submitted motions to the party conference which specifically call for a referendum on whether to continue with Brexit - or to stay in the EU after all.

And most of these say that Labour should hold a referendum if it forms a government, as well as calling on the Conservative government to back a second poll.

But Mr McDonnell, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s second-in-command, said: “We argued for Remain in the past but we lost that vote so we have to respect that.”

He said that Labour could support a second referendum on Brexit, but only to decide whether the country accepted the Government’s proposed deal with EU countries, or rejected it.

The option of simply cancelling Brexit and staying in the EU would not be included.

Mr McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “If we are going to respect the referendum it will be about the deal.”

In another blow to supporters of a second referendum, Labour officials have decided that members at the party conference, currently taking place in Liverpool, will only be allowed to vote on a motion that states: “If we cannot get a general election, Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.”

It seems to mean that Labour could call on the Tory government to hold a so-called People’s Vote, but won’t hold one if an election actually takes place and Labour comes to power.

But the policy flies in the face of motions submitted by local constituency Labour Party activists.

A motion calling on Labour to make “a manifesto commitment to call a public vote on the deal with an option to remain in the EU” was backed by Kenilworth and Southam Constituency Labour Party (CLP), Warwick and Leamington CLP and Stourbridge CLP.

Mid Worcestershire CLP submitted a motion urging the leadership to “reaffirm the 2016 conference support for a public vote on the final deal”. The motion goes on to specify that the vote should have “the option of remaining in the EU”.

The Wrekin CLP and Dudle South CLP called on Labour to “support a people’s vote on the Withdrawal Agreement and to campaign to remain in the EU in that referendum.”

Coventry North West CLP called on the leadership to state “boldly and publicly that the Labour Party will call for a referendum on the Brexit terms and conditions”.

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson, MP for West Bromwich East, had urged the party to accept the views of members.