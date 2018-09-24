The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delegates at Labour's conference in Liverpool have urged the Government to protect jobs at Jaguar Land Rover.

An emergency motion was put to the conference by trade union Unite, and won overwhelming support from activists.

It expressed "alarm" at Jaguar Land Rover's announcement that staff at the Castle Bromwich plant in Birmingham will be put on a three-day week.

Activists blamed the Government's "mishandling of Brexit" and the move away from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles.

Labour called on the Government to "engage with unions and industry to develop a strategy for the automotive industry to transition to electrification and remain in the UK."

This should include policies to help carmakers retain staff, and a policy of buying British, the conference motion said.

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: "The Government’s grotesque management of Brexit and transition from diesel has threatened tens of thousands of jobs across the car industry.

"If the Government doesn’t get it right, the future for the automotive sector is bleak."