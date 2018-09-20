Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John McDonnell has spent the past 20 years preparing to become Chancellor in a Labour government.

There was a time, when Tony Blair was Prime Minister, that left-wingers like Mr McDonnell appeared destined for permanent exile on the fringes of the Labour Party.

But he never gave up hope.

And now that there’s a very real chance he could become Chancellor, in a Labour government led by his ally Jeremy Corbyn, he says he’s prepared for the task ahead.

Mr McDonnell explained that the Socialist Campaign Group, a group of left-wing Labour MPs which includes Mr Corbyn, had been busy drawing up ideas about how to run the country.

“I chaired the Socialist campaign group as soon as I came into Parliament, for nearly 20 years.

“I always said to the Left then, be ready to go into government the next day.

“I’d prepare alternative budgets every year.

“And every one of the Campaign Group, whether it was Jeremy on foreign policy, I’d always say ‘be expert and be ready for government tomorrow’.

“And on that basis I think we were able to put forward policies, sometimes in contradiction to what was going on in the Labour Party but actually I think they were sound and right.

“That prepared us for when we did take the leadership, and prepared us for government now.”

We spoke in his House of Commons office days before Labour was due to hold its annual conference in Liverpool.

I’d asked for an interview to discuss Labour’s proposals to create jobs and encourage investment in the Midlands and the North of England, but once the interview got underway he was happy to answer any question thrown at him.

Mr McDonnell knows a bit about the north/south divide, as he’s been a London MP since 1997 - and before that was involved with local government in the capital - but originally hails from Liverpool.

He lamented: “I lost the accent when we moved south, that’s the problem”. But it returns now and again, he says, especially when he meets up with family members.

“I’ve been touring round the country, especially the north and the Midlands, talking to people. Businesses trade union leaders, members of the community, elected representatives.

“Going along saying look, here’s what the statistics say about your area. You tell me what it’s like here.”

What he’s heard confirms what the figures show - that the North and Midlands have historically suffered from low levels of investment, both from business and from the state.

“There’s a real sense of grievance that the government hasn’t, over time, invested in the way they should.

“And as a result of that, they haven’t unlocked the private sector resources that are potentially available.”

His solution involves investing £500 billion in infrastructure over ten years, with mechanisms in place to ensure money is distributed fairly across the country rather than being funnelled into London and the South East.

It could represent a huge change from the current situation, in which funding per head for infrastructure such as transport schemes is much higher in the south.

Labour’s plan also involves the Government borrowing at least £250 billion, which sounds like a huge sum.

But Mr McDonnell was at pains to stress that he sees a Labour government working with business, and with private investors, rather than seeking to replace them.

Referring to the banks in the City of London, he said: “You harness the resources of both the state and the City in terms of investment in new technology, in infrastructure, but you do it in a way that is regionally balanced and fair.”

One thing that might come as a surprise is that the planned £500 billion includes cash from the private sector, which will naturally expect to make a profit from the infrastructure it helps to fund.

“I’ve been meeting with asset managers, firms, banks, etc

“And we’re saying to them, actually when we start to investing in the state in that way, you will invest alongside that and you will get a decent rate of return, and they’ve been up for that.”

Spreading investment across the country will involve drawing up a “regional plan” for each region.

And Mr McDonnell also thinks the rest of the country will get a fairer deal if fewer decisions are made in London.

“One of the key issues that has come through in all the consultation we’ve had is all these decisions being made in London.

“They’re either made in Whitehall or Westminster of in the City, but it’s always London.

“We think we can shape a different style of decision making by the very fact of physically locating some of these decision-making bodies outside of London.

“So we’re suggesting there should be sections of the Bank of England should be located in somewhere like Birmingham.”

He’s scathing about the Conservative government’s attempts to paint itself as a friend to the North and Midlands.

“There’s been a lot of publicity stunts about Northern Powerhouses or Midland Engines, but not a lot of resources to back that up,” he said.

The Shadow Chancellor clearly serious about winning power and putting his ideas into practice.

And he seems keen to close down some of the rows that make it hard for Labour to get its message across.

For example, he’s not in favour of mandatory re-selection of MPs - an issue that worries some of Mr Corbyn’s critics in the party - and he makes it clear that he takes the problem of anti-Semitism within the party, and the country as a whole, seriously.

I put it to him that some high-profile supporters of Mr Corbyn take a more confrontational view, and seem to enjoy stirring up arguments on social media such as Twitter. What’s more, they’re often seen, rightly or wrongly, as representing the Labour leadership.

Mr McDonnell said: “We’ve always worked on the basis we speak for ourselves. Nobody speaks for us.

“I’ve always said you have to approach social media with care.

“People seem to think they can say things on social media that they would never say to your face

“I think people need to be extremely careful now about the language they use.

“And also, anyone who thinks they are speaking for us needs to check with us that they are.”

John McDonnell on:

Voting against Theresa May’s “Chequers” deal

“We’ve said to the Government, the deal that we want is to protect the economy and protect jobs.

“We don’t believe Theresa May will be able to deliver that deal, so she should move over and let us undertake the negotiations.

“If they cant do that, we’re not going to support a deal that doesn’t protect jobs and the economy, so we’re calling for a general election.”

A second EU referendum/People’s Vote

“We respect the referendum [result]. Our preference is a general election. If we can’t get that, it will be a option that is on the table for us.”

But what if Labour gets what it really wants, a general election, and then forms a government? Would it hold a People’s Vote then?

“We’d negotiate a deal that would protect jobs and the economy, And we’d bring the country back together again.

“It’s going to be around a traditional British compromise. We think we can negotiate a deal that would protect jobs and protect the economy, but respect the referendum result.”

Freedom of movement

“We’ve been campaigners in favour of freedom of movement for years.

“But there need to be reforms, We’ve seen the use of freedom of movement to undercut jobs, recruiting solely from abroad that sort of thing.”

Mandatory re-selection of MPs

“I support the trigger ballot system. We’ve got a trigger ballot system at the moment that enables constituencies to express a review about the performance of their MP.

“It needs reform so I think we will get a compromise about reform of the trigger ballot system which will make sure people can participate in the debate about an MP’s performance and hold them to account.”

Anti-Semitism

“We have a huge programme of work [to do]. We have to.

“We have already said it needs a huge education programme within our own party.

“The second thing is a completely open policy of meeting with Jewish community organisations, key individuals as well, so we can have a dialogue as we go forward.

“And the key issue for me is the alliances we form within the Jewish community and elsewhere about tackling anti-Semitism in the wider community.”