This Government needs to start thinking of the lives of Britain’s workers – and their families – rather than internal Tory party bickering, says GMB.

GMB, the union for Jaguar Land Rover workers, has responded to the company’s warning they may have to close factories in the wake of a ‘bad’ Brexit.

The UK's biggest carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, said its "heart and soul is in the UK".

But without frictionless trade JLR said its UK £80 billion investment plans would be in jeopardy.

Stuart Richards, GMB Senior Organiser, said: “The Government is still spending more time squabbling with each other rather than listen to real warnings from industry.

“Our members at Jaguar Land Rover do skilled jobs with decent pay and contribute millions to the real economy.

“We cannot afford to lose Jaguar Land Rover and its supply chain - it would be an economic car crash.

“The best thing that could come out of the Prime Minister’s get-together at Chequers is a clear commitment to the UK being part of a customs union with Europe.

“This Government needs to start thinking of the lives of Britain’s workers – and their families – rather than internal Tory party bickering.”

Jaguar Land Rover has warned it urgently needs "greater certainty" on Brexit to continue to invest heavily in the UK and safeguard suppliers, customers and 40,000 British-based jobs.

The warning from the country's biggest carmaker follows similar statements from BMW and Airbus - and comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the Cabinet in Friday to finalise a White Paper on Brexit.

Dr Ralf Speth, chief executive of JLR, said the company's "heart and soul was in the UK".

He said: "However we, and our partners in the supply chain, face an unpredictable future if the Brexit negotiations do not maintain free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market.

"We urgently need greater certainty to continue to invest heavily in the UK and safeguard our suppliers, customers and 40,000 British-based employees.

"A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2 billion profit each year.

"As a result, we would have to drastically adjust our spending profile. We have spent around £50 billion in the UK in the past five years, with plans for a further £80 billion more in the next five.

"This would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome.

"For more than 250 years, since the era of Adam Smith, Britain has championed free markets and made the case for free trade.

"If the UK automotive industry is to remain globally competitive and protect 300,000 jobs in Jaguar Land Rover and our supply chain, we must retain tariff and customs-free access to trade and talent with no change to current EU regulations."

Birmingham Yardley Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "JLR and suppliers have been the slow but sure greenshoots of rebuilding industry in the Midlands.

"They have invested in apprenticeships and reached out to people classically excluded from the workforce, such as women and young offenders. Their warnings should be heard."