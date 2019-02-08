Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquiry has been launched into a controversial charity running a Birmingham school - where pupils were once said to be at risk of radicalisation.

The Albayan Education Foundation Limited (AEFL) operates Birmingham Muslim School in Small Heath, while also carrying out relief work overseas and in the UK.

Current headteacher Janet Laws is listed as a director of the charity.

Back in April 2017 we told how Ofsted had warned the school’s pupils were at potential risk of radicalisation because of safeguarding failings.

The school was also linked by Ofsted to Ms Laws’ husband Ghoma Abdrabba - once named by the US Treasury for allegedly funding terrorism.

He denied the claims and later successfully had his name removed from a US sanctions list.

Now the Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into AEFL after it had failed to report a ‘serious incident’.

It said in a statement that the statutory inquiry was opened on December 13 and added: “The charity, whose objects include the advancement of education and the relief of individuals living in the UK and overseas who are in need or hardship, also runs a school in Birmingham.

“That school has been issued with a number of critical reports by Ofsted, and statutory notices by the Department for Education under section 114(5) of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

“None of these issues triggered the trustees to report a serious incident to the Commission, as would have been expected under our serious incident reporting regime.

“The regulator has previously engaged with the charity, issuing an action plan to the charity’s trustees aimed at improving the governance, management and administration of the charity.

"However the trustees have failed to implement the action plan fully leading the Commission to have serious concerns about the ongoing viability of the charity; as a result, the Commission has opened an inquiry which will examine the governance, management and administration of the charity by its trustees, including:

“*whether the trustees have complied with and fulfilled their duties and responsibilities as trustees under charity law

“*whether the trustees have complied with the requirements of other regulators, in particular the DfE.

“*the financial controls and management of the charity’s funds and accounting procedures.

“It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.’”

Ofsted had previously highlighted a ‘weak culture of safeguarding’ at the school in 2017, including a lack of alertness by staff to ‘the risks of pupils being radicalised’.

It concluded the school had not met ‘all of the independent school standards that were checked during this inspection’.

Inspectors said: “Consequently, there is the potential for pupils to be exposed to extremist views through contact with older pupils or adults out of school, such as when on school trips.

“As a result, the school is not taking all reasonable steps to protect pupils from exposure to partisan political views.”

At the time of the 2017 inspection Ms Laws - also known as Aisha Abdrabba - had told inspectors that the AEFL was the proprietor of the school.

This was also stated on the school’s website at the time.But Ofsted said the charity was not registered as the owner of the school and claimed her husband Ghoma Abdrabba was named as proprietor with the Department for Education database of schools.

Ofsted had also criticised the confusion surrounding the school and the Albayan Education Foundation Ltd.

Its report said: “The charity has three registered trustees: the headteacher and two others. The headteacher told inspectors that the other trustees are not proprietors and have no connection with the school.

“She also stated that she is not a proprietor, but that she is the director of the charity which is, itself, the proprietor.

“This lack of clarity is highly misleading to parents, who are unlikely to know who to hold accountable for the safety of their children and the quality of education provided.”

Ofsted also claimed the school was not fully preparing some of the children for parts of the British way of life.

It said: “They learn about other religions. However, they are not taught enough about different backgrounds and ways of life to fully prepare them to encounter the diversity of modern British society.”

The Birmingham Muslim School called the Ofsted allegations ‘unfounded’ at the time and said it was giving ‘serious consideration’ to the inspectors’ report.

We contacted the school and the Albayan Education Foundation Limited about the Charity Commission inquiry, but no response had been received at the time of going to press.