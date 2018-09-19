Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A punctured lung, broken ribs and a dislocated collar bone were all among the injuries sustained by West Midlands police officers over the past two weeks.

Two officers were the victims of assault as recently as the weekend, with one being thrown down the stairs, while another was almost 'strangled' outside of The Square Peg pub in Birmingham.

The information was revealed at this week's Strategic Policing and Crime Board (SPCB) by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Jamieson.

Other injuries suffered by officers on duty included a cut hand from a knife attack in Birmingham City Centre, as well as a broken nose.

The officer who suffered broken ribs was the victim of a hit and run, which also saw them sustain a head injury.

(Image: Dave Thompson/PA Wire)

Listing the incidents, PCC David Jamieson said that it was unacceptable that officers already under pressure had to put up with such attacks at work.

And he added that he was pleased to see the Protect the Protectors Bill pass last week, ensuring a far harsher sentence for those found guilty of attacking emergency workers.

"Officers are under more pressure than ever and they, nor should anybody else, have to put up with being attacked whilst at work," he said.

"There have been far too many incidents lately in which our brave officers have been attacked.

"Last week, the Protect the Protectors Bill saw royal ascent and which will see the doubling of sentences for those who attack emergency workers.

"I hope that this will act as a greater deterrent for those who consider attacking police officers.

"My message is really clear, attacks against officers and staff is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated."

Speaking at the board meeting, Chief Constable Dave Thompson said that the injuries followed a surge in similar incidents over the past few weeks.

He too praised the recent passing of the Protectors Bill as a step forward in protecting emergency workers.

"A number of newsworthy and incredibly serious incidents like this have occurred over the last few weeks," he said.

"Particularly the incident you referred to, where the officer was knocked down. Now he's actually in really good spirits now and recovering. But the injuries are very very severe, and could have been a lot worse.

"So I was really pleased with the Protectors Bill, I thought that was really positive. And, actually, there is a lot of work that goes on in the force to make sure that when we do have assaults, the proper outcome is brought to the court."