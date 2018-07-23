Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers in Solihull are pushing for a limit to be placed on the height of new homes built in their community.

In the latest draft of its Neighbourhood Development Plan, Berkswell Parish Council has said that "wherever possible" housing should not extend beyond two and a half storeys (including rooms in the roof space).

The proposal is included in the most recent version of the document, which if adopted will help shape planning policy within the parish area - which covers Berkswell village and a sizeable chunk of Balsall Common.

But Solihull Council, which this week examined the draft, has suggested that the recommendation about the height of buildings may prove challenging and increase the risk of new developments lacking character and focal points.

Cllr Ian Courts, the cabinet member for managed growth, warned that it could prove problematic to impose the policy and would mean that fewer homes could be provided - despite the fact that there was a national push to fit in more houses.

"It depends on the setting, " he said at Wednesday's decision session.

"If you have very large development, you could have higher buildings and they can be quite nice.

"I think this is just a little bit too restrictive."

Cllr Glenis Slater, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, feared that the proposal could mean that options for creating apartments were taken off the table.

"In certain areas I think perhaps it's appropriate, but I don't think you can [enforce it everywhere]."

Andrew Burrow, a Berkswell parish councillor who has led work on drafting the plan, acknowledged that it wasn't a "black and white" issue and there might be some scope for taller buildings in certain locations, but there was a general desire to retain the "low-rise" character of the area.

He said that a key priority, with the possibility of hundreds of new homes on the horizon, was to mitigate the impact that new development had on existing residents.

Other points to have been challenged by Solihull Council include a proposal that longer roads on new developments should include grass verges and that The Recreation Ground on Meeting House Lane be designated as a local green space.

The larger authority does not have the power to "veto" the content of the plan, but it can offer comments and suggestions.

If any of its concerns aren't addressed they can be included in Solihull Council's submission to the independent examiner - who must review the document in detail before it can be put to a final public vote.

Despite reservations about a few proposals, the borough council has said that most of the plan's content was consistent with both local and national guidelines and Cllr Courts paid tribute to the "tremendous" work done by residents.

Berkswell Parish Council is keen to get its plan finalised before April next year, when changes resulting from a separate review of parish boundaries could come into force.

Should the parish boundary be altered before the document is adopted it could result in the authors having to go back to the drawing board.

The latest draft remains open for consultation until July 31. Residents can view the full document at www.berkswell.org