Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 90 per cent of Birmingham City Council's bin lorries would face a £100 per day charge to enter the city centre under its plans for a clean air zone.

A further 200 council owned tipper trucks would also be charged hefty fees, as would some vans and other vehicles used by the local authority.

And although also highly polluting the fleet of 300 leased and owned minibuses which are used by social services and education department to transport children with special needs and frail elderly people are likely to be excused the charge.

The shocking figure was raised as the Labour council's cabinet launched consultation on its plan to charge high-polluting cars, lorries, vans and buses to drive within the A4540 Middle Ring Road from 2020. The charge has been proposed to bring levels of dangerous nitrogen dioxide, most caused by traffic, in the city centre within legal limits.

Opposition Conservatives accused the council of failing to do its bit to help reduce pollution in the city by swapping its own fleet for greener vehicles.

(Image: Graham Young)

They are opposed to charging for high polluting private cars suggesting there are other ways to clean up the city centre's air by 2020.

According to a Freedom of Information Act request the city council last summer owned a whopping 853 vehicles from tiny Fiestas and Corsas up to large bin lorries and trucks. It had a further 300 vehicles on lease or hire contracts - bringing the total fleet to 1,145 vehicles.

They include the Lord Mayor's executive Jaguar, small cars used by care staff or social workers to visit residents, minibuses, housing repair vans, mowing machines and pick up trucks used by the parks service and of course about 400 mighty dust carts.

The proposed clear air charges will be between £6 and £10 for a small private car and up to £100 for a bus or HGV.

Opposition Conservative leader Robert Alden said that the council had failed to do its bit to tackle pollution by buying cleaner vehicles in recent years. Especially as pollution was already a known issue when the council bought new dustcarts for the introduction of wheelie bins in 2013.

He said: "I understand the council has informed Government only ten per cent of the council’s fleet meets the clean air zone standard.

"The council is not leading by example by buying the cleanest lorries.

"We've spent huge sums in recent years on new vehicles for this organisation but according to the figures the council passed to the Government we haven’t been procuring the cleanest vehicles or fleet when we’ve been doing that work.

Labour cabinet member for clean streets Majid Mahmood said that the bin lorries bought in 2012 are approaching the end of their working life and would be replaced with greener vehicles over the next few years.

He said: "There is an issue with our fleet. We have good cleaner vehicles available which can operate within the city centre for the short term period."

The cabinet report on the clean air zone warned that the city council could face higher costs through its own vehicles.

It said: "A review of the green fleet has been undertaken and options are being considered for individual directorates."

And has said that a review of the fleet and potential costs of

The council has called on the Government to work with motor manufactures to find ways of retro fitting vehicles to reduce pollution. It pointed out that clean air compliant bin lorries are still relatively new and there are little opportunities to buy used lorries.

Consultation on the clean air zone is being carried out over the next six weeks.