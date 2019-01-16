The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of offers have been put forward for music retailer HMV, administrators have confirmed.

The company, which employs 2,200 people, went into administration last month.

Administrators at KPMG, who had set an initial deadline of Tuesday to submit bids for the business, confirmed on Wednesday that they had received "a number of" proposals.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator of HMV, said: "Since our appointment as joint administrators, we have received significant support from key stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and creditors, as we have endeavoured to trade the HMV business.

We'd like to thank everyone for their support during this time, in what remain challenging circumstances.

"We can confirm that a number of offers on various bases have been received, and we now need to evaluate these further over the coming days.

"Given the commercially sensitive nature of this process, we will not be providing further detail at this time. We will continue to endeavour to trade all stores while discussions with all the relevant stakeholders continue."

(Image: Anita Maric/Newsteam/SWNS Group)

The update comes amid a mixed bag of Christmas trading updates from retailers, with several companies pointing to reduced footfall in town centres.

The likes of Poundworld, Toys'R'Us and Maplin have all gone bust this year, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

More bad news for the high street emerged this week, after it was revealed that Paperchase had also turned to KPMG for help exploring its options including possible store closures.

Paperchase has declined to comment

.

(Image: Anita Maric/Newsteam/SWNS Group)

Midlands HMV stores in Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton and Worcester are at risk.

Solihull and Redditch stores could also close as HMV swings the axe, it is reported.

In Warwickshire, Nuneaton could close, with Birmingham Bullring and Coventry city centre also at risk.

Talks are ongoing to find a new owner, but as things stand, these are the stores at risk of closing their doors for good.

These are where they are:

-Ayr

-Banbury

-Basingstoke

-Belfast

-Birmingham Bullring

-Blackpool

-Bluewater

-Bradford

-Brighton

-Bristol (Fopp)

-Bristol Broadmead

-Bromley

-Boston

-Burton-on-Trent

-Bury

-Bury St Edmunds

-Cardiff

-Carlisle

-Castleford

-Chelmsford

-Cheltenham

-Chester

-Chichester

-Colchester

-Covent Garden (Fopp)

-Coventry

-Crawley

-Croydon

-Cwmbran

-Darlington

-Derby

-Doncaster

-Dundee

-East Kilbride

-Edinburgh Ocean Terminal

-Edinburgh (Fopp)

-Exeter

-Gateshead

-Glasgow Argyle Street

-Glasgow Byres (Fopp)

-Glasgow Union (Fopp)

-Gloucester

-Grimsby

-Guildford

-Hanley (Stoke-on-Trent)

-Harlow

-Harrogate

-Hastings

-Hereford

-High Wycombe

-Huddersfield

-Hull

-Inverness

-Ipswich

-Kettering

-King's Lynn

-Kingston-Upon-Thames

-Leeds

-Leicester

-Lincoln

-Liverpool LiverpoolOne

-Livingston

-Llandudno

-Maidstone

-Manchester, Arndale

-Manchester (Fopp)

-Manchester Trafford Centre

-Mansfield

-Middlesbrough

-Milton Keynes

-Newcastle

-Northampton

-Norwich Chapelfield

-Nottingham (Fopp)

-Nottingham Victoria

-Nuneaton

-Oxford

-Oxford Street, London W1

-Peterborough

-Poole

-Portsmouth Gun Wharf

-Preston

-Plymouth

-Reading

-Redditch

-Romford

-Sheffield High Street

-Sheffield Meadowhall

-Shrewsbury

-Solihull

-Southend

-Southport

-Staines

-Stevenage

-Stirling

-Stockport

-Sunderland

-Swansea

-Swindon

-Taunton

-Telford

-Thanet

-Thurrock

-Truro

-Tunbridge Wells

-Uxbridge

-Watford

-Westfield White City

-Wimbledon

-Winchester

-Wolverhampton

-Worcester

-Workington

-Worthing