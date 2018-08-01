Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Instances of bed-blocking have plummeted in a period of 12 months, figures for Solihull have shown.

In April last year, the borough was ranked among the worst local authorities in England for cases of patients who were ready to leave hospital but could not be discharged.

That month, NHS figures showed that Solihull had clocked up 414 "delayed days" - which placed it 134th out of 151 councils.

By March this year, the number of delayed days had fallen to 167 and the borough was ranked 95th in the league table of local authorities.

Council officers had said previously that they had taken steps to "get a grip" on the situation, although a report presented to councillors yesterday (Tuesday) admitted that the system was still "fairly challenging".

One of the main difficulties is the "very limited" number of vacancies available at nursing homes, which can present problems when trying to move people off a hospital ward and into social care.

Cllr Jo Fairburn (Lib Dem, Olton) had asked officers about the marked improvements recorded over the 12 month period.

"To get these figures down, because they did reduce quite substantially, did we use a one-off payment from a grant?"

The social care team said that Solihull had "changed its approach" to tackle the problem, but that it hadn't followed the example of some areas of going out to "buy 100 beds."

Officers also confirmed that the council was not getting charged by the NHS for cases where a person was unable to be discharged, as this was not part of the arrangement that the authority had with the health service.

The bed-blocking figures were included in the latest performance update for the council's adult care service, which was presented to Cllr Karen Grinsell, the cabinet member for adult social care and health.