The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Camp Hill rail line runs from Birmingham city centre to Kings Norton and plans to reopen it to passenger services have been debated, discussed and proposed for decades now.

It was last used by commuters in 1941 and the stations bulldozed.

But the tracks remain in use by freight services.

With Birmingham facing many transport challenges including congestion and pollution, particularly in that part of the city, many see reopening the line as an answer and one which can be achieved relatively quickly.

What are the chances?

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street was elected last year with a pledge to have work under way to get passenger services running again by the end of his term in 2020.

The latest proposal would see services between Hereford and New Street routed along the line to stop at restored Moseley, Hazelwell and Kings Heath stations.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

It would mean a limited service and one which could be busy with passengers already using Hereford to Birmingham services. But it is a relatively easy to implement in a short time scale.

Railway revolution unveiled for Birmingham and Midlands - more trains, quicker journeys, reopened stations

Plans were developed during the Spring in talks between the transport authorities, West Midlands Trains and Network Rail.

In March the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, on a tour of the Midlands railway projects, gave his backing to the plan.

He said: "It's blindingly obvious this Moseley line and the Walsall to Wolverhampton line I visited earlier are places linking important centres and important commuter routes and there should be trains running on them."

Details and timescales are still being ironed out.

What are the Camp Hill Chords

The key obstacle to a fully functioning passenger service is that New Street is already operating at full capacity. There is no room for extra trains.

The Chords are proposed new viaducts at Bordesley which would link the Camp Hill line to Moor Street Station allowing more frequent services to run.

Proposals are included in the grand Midlands Rail Hub plan published today which sets out the aim to revolutionise the region's railways over the next 15 years.

This would also open up the freight-only Sutton Park line, allowing new passenger services to link the city centre to Castle Vale, Water Orton and Walmley - where 6,000 new homes are due to be built - before heading through the park to Aldridge.

Proposals include two more platforms at Moor Street as well as remodelling stations at Kings Norton and Water Orton and reinstating the fourth platform at Snow Hill.

This is obviously a longer term proposal which would require the acquisition of land, possibly under compulsory purchase order, and a major construction project.

But the benefits would be huge with a fully functioning commuter railway serving the residents of south Birmingham and taking traffic off Alcester Road.

How can it be paid for

With high speed rail due to arrive in Birmingham in 2026, before heading further north by 2033, the Government is investing heavily in linked services to bring communities closer to the new service.

This includes a £4 billion funding package handed to the West Midlands Combined Authority to build links to the new HS2 services.

Tram, bus and rail projects are all being looked at.

The Camp Hill Line running into Moor Street - just a short hop to the new HS2 station at Curzon Street - more than fits the bill.