Almost half of drivers have been caught speeding in unannounced police checks in the Black Country.

Two main roads in Walsall - including near to where a cyclist was killed - have been scrutinised by local officers and volunteers.

A speed watch took place on Willenhall Street and Midland Road in Darlaston on Monday, June 4, with 65 motorists clocked in two hours.

In total, 27 drivers were caught speeding, with the highest being recorded at 56mph in a 30mph zone.

The hotspots were targeted near Old Church Primary School and Midland Road, near to where a 59-year-old cyclist was knocked down and killed back in November .

Darlaston councillor Doug James, who took part in the speed watch initiative, said: “We are delighted to be supporting local police combat speeding motorists.

“We are currently recruiting more volunteers and hope people will join us and help keep our communities safe.

“Stop the speeders is a challenge to us all.

“Speedwatch is a very practical and effective way of clamping down on anti-social speeding.

“Local people wanted something done and I am pleased to support local people fight back against anti-social and illegal speeding.

“A schedule of dates is being agreed with local police to increase the number of Darlaston speedwatch sessions over the coming months.”

Cllr James said 12 of the 27 speeding drivers were clocked in just 30 minutes.

Four uninsured vehicles were also reported while one driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Another motorist had dodgy number plates.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Working with their local neighbourhood policing teams, Speed Watch volunteers deploy equipment supplied in conjunction with Walsall Council at locations around the borough.

"They do not have any enforcement powers but note the registration numbers of speeding vehicles for the police to offer education in the form of a letter or, occasionally, personal visit."