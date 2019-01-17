Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The city council's first factory-built home for Birmingham has been given the green light - but opinion is divided on its appearance.

Descriptions of the 'modular home' ranged from a 'shipping container', to a 'battleship', and to something you would see on Channel 4's Grand Designs.

The two-storey, two bedroom unit is to be craned into a vacant plot of land on Heaton Street, Hockley after the planning committee approved it earlier today (Thursday, January 17).

But some called for the appearance to be changed first.

'I have never seen anything so ugly in all my life'

Cllr Bob Beauchamp said: "There is no way on earth I would inflict that sort of property on an area within the city I live. It's absolutely not the best that can be done with modular building.

"I have never seen anything so ugly and primitive in all my life."

The concerns were echoed by Cllr Adam Higgs who described it as 'terrible' and Cllr Keith Linnecor who compared it to an office.

Cllr Gareth Moore, who had said an earlier design looked like a 'battleship', was equally critical of the updated model saying: "We do need more homes but not shipping containers

"The design has been amended but it isn't any better.

"It's still an horrendous grey box stuck on the end of a road."

But others disagreed.

'Not all houses need to be built in brick'

Cllr Lucy Seymour-Smith said he scheme looks like something from Grand Designs, but emphasised that ultimately Birmingham needed more homes to address the thousands of people on the housing waiting list.

Cllr Lou Robson said: "There is a lack of adventure in new housing designs and perhaps a bit of small-c conservatism.

"Not all houses need to look identical and be built in brick."

Pete Barton, planning officer, admitted it was a 'bold' design but said ultimately taste was subjective.

No formal objections were lodged against the scheme by neighbours.

The development will be a prototype for the council's housing arm Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust (BMHT). It cannot quite claim to be the first of its kind anywhere in the city with modular homes also included in the Icknield Port Loop masterplan under construction.

Modular homes are frequently seen in northern Europe, particularly Sweden, as well as China.

They are built in a factory before being transported to the location and hoisted into place by crane.

They take just a fraction of the construction time associated with a regular home built on site.

They can also be delivered on problematic sites which are difficult and expensive for typical house construction.

It is hoped modular homes can become a viable alternative for BMHT to help them meet Birmingham's massive housing target to build 51,000 homes by 2031.

Homes and neighbourhoods boss Cllr Sharon Thompson said: "With high-profile developments like HS2 and Paradise in progress that are set to transform the city and with Birmingham becoming an increasingly attractive place to both businesses and families alike, the need for high quality, affordable housing will only increase.

“Embracing innovation in house-building techniques like this means that we can reduce the average time it takes to build a single-family house from around six to seven months to just over two weeks in the factory.

"This, most importantly, has a direct impact for the 12,000 people currently on the housing waiting list who are in need of social housing."

Clive Skidmore, the council's assistant director for housing development, said:“In Birmingham we have a tradition of embracing techniques like off-site manufacturing.

"This dates back to the post-war era and examples can still be seen of this style across the city in locations like the widely-celebrated Wake Green Road pre-fabs.

“Today, the highest priority for BMHT is to ensure that high-quality social housing remains readily available to meet the needs of Birmingham’s citizens.

"That’s exactly why we’ve developed our own modular house type, rather than depending on existing external companies.

"It means that we can specify the design and materials used, ensure that they live up to our aspirations and guarantee that the Birmingham modular home is not seen as a substitute for a traditionally built one."