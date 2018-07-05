The video will start in 8 Cancel

As the NHS celebrates its 70th birthday today, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust have released a heart-warming video to honour the enormous range of staff who make up its team.

From surgeons, physiotherapists, radiographers, nurses, midwives, cleaners to the Chief Executive, the video pays tribute to everyone contributes to the world-class treatment of women and children at its hospitals.

“The NHS belongs to the people,” begins June who works on Outpatients.

“It is there to improve our health and well being.

“Supporting us to keep mentally and physically well, supporting us when we are ill.

“It touches our lives at the time of basic human need,”

“We will be here for whatever’s ahead.”

Today at Westminster Abbey NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens, from Shard End, told the special NHS celebration service paid tribute to the 1.5 million members of staff.

“Seventy years ago almost to the day, Aneurin Bevan predicted that the health service ‘must always be changing, growing and evolving’ so that ‘it must always appear to be inadequate’.

“Of course, we’re not the only country on this journey. So we can all learn, as well as teach. That’s how medicine advances.”

Paying tribute to the health service’s 1.5 million staff, he added: “Today we give thanks - for their service, for their skill, and for their compassion.

“And for their bravery at times of exceptional challenge. Nurses volunteering alongside Ebola patients. Junior doctors with victims of terrorism. Ambulance crews, GPs and therapists at Grenfell.

“And, yes, once again the skill and the bravery of NHS intensive care staff at Salisbury District Hospital - probably the best hospital in the world to be caring for these new victims.”