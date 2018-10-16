Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incidents of hate crime have increased once again in the West Midlands.

There were 4,678 hate crimes recorded by West Midlands Police over 12 months, new official figures show.

That's around 90 incidents every week.

And it's an increase from 4,244 incidents last year - and 3,780 incidents the year before that.

It means the number of hate crimes has increased by 23 per cent over two years.

The picture in the West Midlands is similar to the rest of the country, where hate crime has also increased.

In the past year, there were 4,151 hate crimes in the West Midlands where race was a factor.

Police recorded 303 hate crimes where religion was a factor, 410 involving sexual orientation, 106 where disabled people were targeted and 36 where the victim was transgender.

Increase may be connected to terrorism and Brexit

According to the Home Office, the rise in numbers across the country may be partly down to the police doing a better job of recording incidents - but there have also been real increases which appear to be connected to terrorism and to Brexit.

A Home office report said: "In 2017/18, there were 94,098 hate crime offences recorded by the police in England and Wales, an increase of 17% compared with the previous year.

"This continues the upward trend in recent years with the number of hate crimes recorded by the police having more than doubled since 2012/13 ... this increase is thought to be largely driven by improvements in police recording, although there has been spikes in hate crime following certain events such as the EU Referendum and the terrorist attacks in 2017."

Hate crime is defined as "any criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards someone based on a personal characteristic".

Government announces new measures to fight hate crime

The Government announced plans to review the law to consider whether crimes sparked by hostility to women or to men, or prejudice against the elderly, should be considered hate crimes.

The Home Office has tasked the Law Commission to carry out a review of current hate crime laws as part of a series of new measures.

The review is expected to be published by the end of next year.

It forms part of a refreshed strategy aimed at improving the response to hate crimes and incidents.

New measures include taxi drivers and door staff being given guidance on spotting hate crime.

Advice will be included in the Department for Transport's best practice guidance on taxi and private hire vehicle licensing, which is scheduled to be updated in 2019 and will be considered for adoption by all 293 licensing authorities in England, the document says.

It also notes that new guidance for door supervisors sets out how they can ensure transgender people can have a safe and enjoyable time going to pubs, clubs, festivals and events.

The updated action plan is being published as the Home Office releases the latest annual statistics on hate crime in England and Wales.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Hate crime goes directly against the long-standing British values of unity, tolerance and mutual respect - and I am committed to stamping this sickening behaviour out.

"Our refreshed action plan sets out how we will tackle the root causes of prejudice and racism, support hate crime victims and ensure offenders face the full force of the law."

Other new measures include a nationwide public awareness campaign, extra funding to support communities and specialist training for police call handlers.

The Government is also set to unveil proposals for future legislation to tackle illegal and harmful online content.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said: "It is completely unacceptable that anyone should live in fear of intimidation and violence because of their beliefs or the colour of their skin.

"We must challenge prejudice and intolerance, whenever and wherever it appears in our society."

Increase is a 'wake up call', says Labour

Diane Abbott MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, said: "The fact that hate crime has more than doubled in the last five years must serve as an urgent wake up call. We must stand up to hatred and discrimination wherever it is found."

Ms Abbott said: "The Tories promised to tackle burning injustices but they are clearly not tackling the injustice of people being attacked simply because of their religion, sexuality, the colour of their skin or their disability.

"Tory cuts to the police continue to undermine the fight against crime. Labour will hire 10,000 extra police officers to work in the community to help tackle all forms of hate crime."