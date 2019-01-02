Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Worried opposition councillors fear struggling Walsall residents are suffering more hardship as a result of the controversial new Universal Credit benefits system.

A motion, signed by 13 Labour and Liberal Democrat members has been submitted to the Tory-led administration and is set to be discussed at full council on Monday (January 7).

They claim that recipients are facing increased debt and rent arrears and are calling on the authority to write to the Government asking for the roll-out of the system to be stopped until problems are addressed.

But Walsall Council said there has not been a high number of people contacting them over hardship as a result of Universal Credit (UC) and they had helped hundreds of residents process their claims.

The Government introduced UC with the aim of simplifying benefits and incentivise paid work and was rolled out in Walsall between July and November last year.

But the motion argues that: "Evidence demonstrates that the Universal Credit process is flawed and causing unnecessary hardship to local families.

"UC is causing huge increases in rent arrears and in general debt levels amongst claimants, many whom have never been in debt before.

"In addition, evidence demonstrates that most private landlords and even some housing associations are refusing to accept tenants receiving UC, leading to an increase in those registering as home less and seeking temporary accommodation."

It adds: "Council therefore resolves to write to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, making these points, requesting that the Government addresses these issues, and that the roll-out is halted until the problems are fixed."

James Walsh, the council's executive director for resources and transformation, said the authority had no evidence of UC causing rent arrears as it doesn't hold its own housing stock.

But he added: "It is normal that those people presenting themselves to the council as homeless have a range of issues and problems and it is unusual that Universal Credit is the sole reason for their situation.

"Walsall Council holds no evidence that Universal Credit itself is directly increasing debt levels amongst claimants.

"We do not have figures to benchmark average or total debt per claimant prior to the introduction of Universal Credit, however we are planning to look at trends to see if Universal Credit in itself is leading to an increase in debt.

"Although there have been individual claimants who have requested help from the council, this needs to be balanced against the fact that a there has not been a high number of Universal Credit claimants that have declared any hardship due to receiving this benefit."

He added the authority had helped 246 people claim UC since roll-out - almost three times more than the DWP expected them to assist.

He said only one private landlord in Walsall had indicated they would not accept UC claimants as tenants.