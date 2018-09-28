Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grit bins attracting anti-social behaviour will not be removed from Solihull streets, after a number of borough councillors raised concerns about a proposal to take them away.

Solihull Council's highways department had cited widespread problems with bins being vandalised and stuffed with rubbish, or their salt being used to clear private driveways.

A policy to remove those being abused was discussed at a scrutiny meeting last week, with councillors from across the political spectrum having signalled they were unhappy with the suggestion .

Now it has been confirmed that the containers will stay, after Cllr Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport and highways, agreed the policy should not proceed.

He said that he had taken the comments of fellow members on board in coming to a decision and felt he was unable to support the removal of the bins.

"[We] will continue to supply grit bins across the borough as set out in the proposed winter service plan," he said.

"I would, however, like officers to continue to work with communities and the police to try and reduce any anti-social behaviour linked to the misuse of the containers."

During the decision session, Cllr Glenis Slater, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, had also voiced reservations about the proposal.

"We don't grit our side roads, none of our side roads, which is fine - I can understand that. But the elderly do have to get about as well.

"And we could be causing all sorts of problems for our hospitals ... if there's not grit and people are falling over. It might be counter-productive in one way."

Adrian Matthews, the council's asset and contract manager, had suggested the problems with bins were widespread.

"It's not in one location, it's not north or south, it's just a common thing," he said.

At the same meeting, Cllr Richards did endorse the other elements of Solihull's winter service plan.

This includes allocating more money to the budget for dealing with bad weather and moving forward with proposals which could see salt spreaders supplied to the borough's 16 parish and town councils.

Ashley Prior, head of highway services, said: "The experiment with the spreaders is just to see if there's a take-up.

"If there's an interest, we can follow up with a bit more detail. It's part of the co-production we are trying to do with local communities, where if they want to help themselves, we can help them help themselves."