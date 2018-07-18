Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dudley MP Ian Austin has written to the Government to ask for action to get the Midland Metropolitan Hospital back on track.

And he called on West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to live up to his promise to get the work moving again.

Building at the site stalled after the collapse of of Wolverhampton-based construction giant Carillion, in January.

Carillion was building the hospital and was due to provide management services for 30 years, as part of a private finance initiative (PFI) contract.

It means the site has been out of action since then.

The project took another setback last month when banks providing the £350m of funding pulled out, and now is not set to finish until 2022 – four years later than planned.

Unless an alternative can be found the government might have to take on the work, with the taxpayer footing the bill.

Mr Austin (Lab Dudley North) has written to David Lidington MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, urging him to find a way of getting the project moving again.

The MP said: "It is in everyone’s interest to get this project back on track. It’s taking far too long and the costs are going up and up.

"I have asked for a meeting with David Lidington, but I also want West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to live up to the promise he made to get the work moving again.

"We need to see work moving again. Not only will it provide much-needed new health facilities, but large numbers of construction jobs and training places, which will be lost as a result of it coming to a halt."

Asked earlier this month about progress getting building work started again, Health Minister Stephen Barclay said: "Ministers across Government are determined to finish construction as quickly as possible and to do this in a way that secures best value for the taxpayer.

"Following the decision that a contractual solution should now be considered, we remain in active discussions with all relevant parties to restart the project as soon as possible."

The 669-bed Midland Metropolitan Hospital, in Smethwick, is to have 15 operating theatre suites and offer maternity, children’s and inpatient adult services to half a million people in the Black Country and west Birmingham.

Services from City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell Hospital are due to be transferred there.