Much-needed new homes could be built on sites in Solihull currently used for garage buildings.

Solihull Community Housing (SCH) is currently looking at the possible options for creating more affordable units in the borough.

Increasing the housing stock is often complicated by the fact that there are a limited number of sites where it would be possible to build new dwellings, particularly given the expense of buying land on the open market.

An initial survey of 304 garage sites in Solihull has now been carried out and seven have been earmarked for possible development. It is estimated that up to 40 units could be built on these parcels of land over a three year period.

A report set to be presented to councillors on Thursday argues that it makes the most sense financially to make use of those locations where the greatest number of properties could be built.

Although the document warns that it is important to bear in mind that some sites will be unsuitable for development, with more detailed feasibility studies set to be carried out.

"The caveat in respect of developing garage sites for new-build is that the sites can be problematic and can often ‘throw up’ issues with regard to planning services and underground conditions," the report says.

Aside from its focus on garage sites, Solihull Council has already set the wheels in motion to develop the Meadow Centre, in Faulkner Road, and Green Acres Day Centre, in Wagon Lane. It is hoped that there will be room for up to 53 homes across the two locations.

The need to create more homes is made all the more pressing by the fact that properties continue to be sold to tenants under the 'right-to-buy' policy.

Every six months, the cabinet members responsible for managed growth and housing receive updates on the progress that has been made in trying to offset these losses.