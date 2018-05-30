Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost three quarters of Solihull's budget in the last financial year was funded by council tax, with the local authority admitting that balancing the books will be "extremely challenging" in the years ahead.

In 2017/18, the tax raised £96.47million of the £136.46million that the council received in funding (71 per cent in total).

Officers have said that the proportion reflects the number of expensive properties in the borough, which require owners to pay higher bands of council tax.

The figures show that there has been a significant leap in the share of the money made up of council tax payments, which had accounted for 55 per cent of the funding just four years earlier.

The remainder of the 2017/18 budget was derived from business rates, of which 100 per cent of the revenue is currently being retained by the council, under a pilot scheme which began last April.

This arrangement means that the authority is no longer receiving a revenue support grant from central government.

The figures were included in the draft accounting statement for the last financial year, which was uploaded to Solihull Council's website this week and is now available for public inspection.

In an overview of the organisation's financial position, the document acknowledges that there are set to be significant challenges in the years ahead, with an admission that there is also uncertainty about the future of the business rates pilot.

"What is clear is that our budget and resourcing forecasts for 2020/21 and beyond are extremely challenging," it said.

"We expect to spend about the same in cash terms in 2020/21 as we did in 2013/14 – despite inflation, increases in the cost of delivering services and steep reductions in government support over that period.

"We have a good track record in identifying and delivering substantial savings, and we know that, although this is harder every year, we will need to sustain this beyond 2020."

Around two thirds of last year's budget was spent on children, education and skills and adult social care and health - the two services which demand far and away the greatest share of a council's revenue.

An increase in expenditure of £8.8million was offset by cuts of £9.4million and £800,000 drawn from reserves and contingencies.

Annual accounting statement

By law, local residents have the right to inspect, raise queries and challenge items which appear in the annual accounts.

The draft statement and a separate document, covering council governance, have now been posted to the Solihull Council website.

Paperwork is also available to view at the Council House from May 29-July 9 (on weekdays from 9am-4.30pm). Call 0121 704 6855 to make an appointment to view the documents.