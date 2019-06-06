Almost 80 jobs have been saved at a Derbyshire engineering business after it was sold out of administration for more than £1 million.

James Engineering, in Wood Street North, on the Meadow Lane Industrial Estate, in Alfreton, recently appointed Adrian Graham from Sheffield-based insolvency and recovery practice Graywoods.

However, following his appointment, the business was sold immediately in a £1.2 million pre-pack deal - a move which has safeguarded 77 jobs at the firm.

The sale allows the company to continue trading on honour its contracts.

James Engineering was founded in 1958 and specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of steel chimneys, as well as structural and architectural steelwork. Its customers are based across the UK and abroad.

However, according to Mr Graham, recent uncertainty surrounding Brexit had led to a decrease in orders. Contractual issues had also put a strain on the company’s cash flow.

According to Mr Graham, it was pressure from creditors that ultimately led to the company falling into administration.

He said: “With a 60-year history in the steelwork industry, this sale has rescued the business, securing jobs and ensuring the continuity of contracts.

“I expect that there will be a return to creditors following the sale and I wish the business well for the future.”