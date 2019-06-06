Jennifer Thomas is the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) development manager for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Here she urges MEPs to spare a thought for the struggling independents who seem to have been forgotten amid the Brexit storm.

"If there’s one thing I wasn’t expecting when I joined the Federation of Small Businesses over three years ago, it’s that the lobbying and campaigning on small business issues which I’d be doing would all be set to the backdrop of Brexit.

Brexit has created mood music for each campaign and topic we’ve covered, and you could argue that the music has at times been so loud that the real issues on the ground can’t be heard.

Getting the decision-makers in Government to focus and act upon domestic issues like the administration and tax burdens and rising costs for small businesses has been made so much more difficult – and often it’s these that are causing the biggest woes for our small businesses.

With increasing global competition, rapid technological change, chronic productivity problems and rising costs, small firms are facing some of the toughest business conditions they have ever faced.

I don’t need to say that we didn’t expect to be facing European elections, that’s already been said in every media outlet going.

Now MEPs must look beyond the continuing Brexit uncertainty and take the lead in implementing a small business plan that will unlock the potential of Europe’s 23.8 million small businesses.

In the FSB’s Small Business Plan for Europe, we are calling on all parties and candidates contesting the European Parliament elections, as well as the incoming European Commission, to deliver a raft of reforms for the small business community, on the issues that really matter to them.

(Image: Getty Images)

A self-employed consultant from Blaby will have the same questions for MEPs as a small toy manufacturer from Dusseldorf:

How can you make sure that I am paid on time?

Are you going to help my business trade with new international partners?

Am I going to be able to access the talent I need to grow my business?

All new MEPs should be seeking to answer these questions.

FSB’s plan, put forward on behalf of the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses, sets out clear steps that the European Parliament and incoming European Commission should take to enhance productivity, boost growth through trade and access to finance, increase security resilience and promote diversity and inclusion for all.

(Image: Getty Images)

Some of the key measures cover creating a culture of prompt payment, including a small business focus in trade agreements and skills initiatives, reducing regulatory burdens, improving the law enforcement response to cybercrime, and strengthening efforts to support women in enterprise.

All the details and key asks with FSBs usual handy stats and infographics can be found by searching online for the FSB’s A Small Business Plan for Europe.

It is up to MEPs and policymakers to create the best possible conditions to allow our small firms to continue creating jobs, unlocking growth and driving innovation that benefits everyone.

We hope that they hear the small business voice loud and clear, above all the noise."