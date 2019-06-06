Students and medical professionals hoping to work in operating theatres will be able to practice surgery using virtual reality thanks to a ground-breaking tool designed by a Merseyside firm.

Inovus Medical’s new innovation brings surgery to life for those in training, providing high resolution, real-time video streams and physical feedback from a simulator.

Dr Elliot Street, CEO of Inovus, said the work done with the Virtual Engineering Centre (VEC) through the LCR 4.0 programme - a scheme aimed at increasing productivity and innovation.

He said: “The work we have done with the Virtual Engineering Centre through the LCR 4.0 programme has been pivotal in developing a new tool that has the potential to transform how medical professionals train and ultimately the quality of care patients receive.

“This project has opened countless doors for us with key investors and stakeholders, leading to a £500K investment from the Northern Powerhouse fund. We will also welcome 10 new members of staff as a result.”

The award-winning St Helens-based company, which has doubled its head count following a year of impressive growth, supplies over 60% of all NHS trusts and works closely with some of the world’s leading medical device companies to develop customised training equipment.

Inovus, which specialises in surgical simulation products, initially approached LCR 4.0 for support in expanding the functionality and features of its existing product line to allow for a more realistic experience, adding real-life dimensions to training methods to improve performance and outcomes.

Dr Street added that the innovation came by “combining existing products and experience of developing high-quality virtual test environments with the technical expertise” of the VEC.

Dr Andy Levers, technical director at the VEC and technical lead for LCR 4.0, added: “The work that Inovus is doing is so important and is an excellent example of how advanced Industry 4.0 technologies can transform the healthcare sector.

“The company already boasts a range of exceptionally advanced products, so it was interesting for us to be able to combine that with our in-house expertise to create a multi-functional, mixed reality surgical training tool.”