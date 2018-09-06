Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for children in the care of Dudley Council are not been hidden away from the public, the authority has said after announcing a closed meeting to discuss its strategy for vulnerable youngsters.

The council has since taken down a notice of the corporate parenting board session - published on the council’s website - after it was asked why the public and press were excluded.

The agenda for the meeting next Tuesday showed it is set to discuss how young people can comment on their care and on the overall strategy for the service.

Within hours of being asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service why such matters of public interest were being held in secret, the notice was removed from the website.

A recent freedom of information request showed the council has some 670 youngsters in its care and will spend more than £30 million this year on the service.

Cllr Angus Lees, cabinet member for children’s services, when asked why the council was discussing its overall strategy in a closed session, said: “The corporate parenting board provides leadership and a governance structure for corporate parenting in order to drive forward the outcomes for looked after children and care leavers.

"As such there are often sensitive and highly confidential items in the agenda which are not appropriate to share in a public arena.

“The board works closely with our looked after children as well as those who have left our care to share their experiences and find improved ways of working with our children and young people.

"Therefore it’s vital we provide a safe place for our young people to talk about their experiences in confidence and how we can continue to support them and young people like them.

“The board is an internal body and not a formal council committee. It has no formal delegated decision making powers and any recommendations need to go to the relevant decision taker or body.

"There is no requirement for its meetings to be held in public session. Key documents such as policies and strategies and the annual report are made public when they are submitted to the formal decision making body or scrutiny committee.

“The Children’s Services Scrutiny Committee, which the corporate parenting board feeds into, is an open meeting and members of the public are welcome to attend and raise an issue under the Public Forum item as long as it is under the remit of the committee.”

Asked why the notice of the meeting had been taken down from the authority’s website, he explained: “The details of the meeting were published on our website to inform elected members and later removed, consistent with our procedures relating to informal meetings.”