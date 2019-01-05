The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police patrolling a Birmingham landmark soon twigged today that drug dealers had come up with a lofty new way to hide a stash of drugs after finding the haul in TREES.

Dealers had clearly branched out as the wraps of illegal compounds were spotted tucked away in timber at the iconic Millenium Point complex in Eastside.

Millennium Point is a venue destination in the city centre and is the home of ThinkTank and Birmingham City University amongst others.



‏@BrumCityWMP tweeted this: "In today’s game of HideAndSeek our local drug dealers decided to use the literal meaning of “high” for their hiding spot, as the below stash was found hidden in the trees at Millenium Point.

"Well done to PCs Arrowsmith and Regan on Team2 for the disruption they have caused."

Owned by Millennium Point Charitable Trust, the venue supports science, technology, engineering and maths related projects, initiatives and organisations across the West Midlands.

It's also home to Birmingham Metropolitan College, Thinktank and Marketing Birmingham as well as the world-renowned Birmingham Conservatoire and the former IMAX cinema.

Millennium Point will become the visible gateway to Birmingham as the new HS2 Curzon Street Station is developed.