BirminghamLive readers don’t want another Brexit referendum, our survey has found.

Just 27.3% of readers in Birmingham and the Black Country want a second poll, with 45.2% opposed. The remainder said they neither agreed nor disagreed with holding a second referendum.

But that doesn't mean they are happy with the way politicians have handled Brexit.

We asked readers whether they agreed with the statement: “I have been impressed by the way Westminster politicians have conducted the Brexit debate.”

Just 6.2% said they did - while 74.2% said they disagreed.

There’s also bad news for Theresa May, as we found readers were pleased her proposed Brexit withdrawal agreement was rejected by MPs.

The House of Commons holds another series of important votes today to decide what should happen with Brexit.

With fewer than nine weeks to go until Brexit is due to take place on March 29, MPs are still arguing about what sort of deal the UK should get from the EU - and even whether we should leave the EU at all.

Theresa May’s government was hit by a series of resignations, with two different Brexit Secretaries quitting her Cabinet because of disagreements over her Brexit policy, as well as a Work and Pensions Secretary and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

MPs overwhelmingly rejected the Prime Minister’s proposed deal, by 432 votes to 202, but seem unable to agree what should happen instead.

And Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused over the weekend to deny reports that the Government is ready to impose martial law to deal with public disorder if Brexit leads to shortages of basic goods.

Theresa May’s controversial Brexit withdrawal agreement went down badly with our readers, with just 27.3% saying they wanted their MP to vote for it - and 45.2% saying they didn’t.

But there was also bad news for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Just 28.6% backed Labour’s call for a general election, with 49.1% saying they disagreed.

There was some concern about the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal, but the survey also suggested many readers don't accept claims that a "no-deal" Brexit would be a disaster.

We found 39.4% saying they agreed with that statement that “a no-deal Brexit needs to be avoided at all costs”, but 34.9% disagreed.

Around a dozen amendments had been tabled for discussion in advance of today's Brexit debate in the Commons, although it will be up to Speaker John Bercow to decide how many are called.

Prime Minister Theresa May has met Tory MPs and asked them to back an amendment proposed by Sir Graham Brady, Tory MP and chairman of the committee of backbench Conservative MPs, which states that the Commons back the Prime Minister’s deal but “requires the Northern Ireland backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border”.

This would actually remove part of her original proposed withdrawal agreement - the so-called backstop - but in doing so, it could make the agreement more palatable to MPs who voted against it previously.

However, it remains to be seen whether the EU will actually agree to any withdrawal agreement without the backstop in it.

Mrs May's hopes of gaining a Commons majority for the plan received an initial setback after Jacob-Rees-Mogg, the leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), said they were not prepared to support it and it did not change anything.

However, he suggested that he could be prepared to support it if the amendment had official Government backing.

"Let's see what the Prime Minister says at the despatch box today and what the Brady amendment really means," he told the BBC.

"If the Brady amendment is a Government amendment, effectively, that means the Withdrawal Agreement will be reopened; that's very different from a worthy backbench motion that doesn't do anything.

"So let's just wait and see on that."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox urged MPs to back the Brady amendment, saying it would strengthen the Prime Minister's hand when it came to reopening negotiations on the backstop - intended to ensure there is no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"I think we should send the Prime Minister back to Brussels with a strong mandate to be able to say if you compromise with us on this one issue, on the backstop, we would be able to a get an agreement - an agreement that is almost there," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Another cross-party proposal could lead to laws banning Theresa May from taking the UK out of the EU on March 29 unless she wins Commons approval for a Brexit withdrawal deal by February 26. Instead, it would require her to ask the EU to delay Brexit for between three and nine months.