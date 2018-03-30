Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giant illuminated billboards lining the M6 motorway through Birmingham could distract motorists and disturb mourners visiting the city’s largest cemetery, it has been claimed.

But despite condemnation from Birmingham’s planning committee the billboards could still get approved by Government inspectors, due to a slip-up by officials.

That is because Birmingham’s planning department failed to deal with two planning applications from developer Wildstone Estates within the eight week timescale - and so they will go straight to a Government appeal stage.

The plans were for billboards on the Brookvale Trading Estate and the Moor Lane Industrial Estate in Witton, which would be tall enough to be seen by motorists whizzing by on the M6.

The committee thought that one of the signs would be seen from Villa Park.

Planning committee members confirmed that they would have refused planning permission for both billboards.

They have previously blocked attempts to put up giant billboards on roadsides - saying the do not want it to be littered with adverts like the M5 through West Bromwich and M6 at Walsall.

Cllr Keith Linnecor (Lab, Oscott) said: “It is a very, very busy motorway and we know how distracting it can be at the best of times, weaving in and out of traffic.

“But this could also be distressing for those visiting Witton Cemetery looking up and seeing that. It would not be a pleasant experience.”

His colleague cllr Bob Beauchamp (Cons, Erdington) added: “I knew this would happen as soon as the signs went up in West Bromwich. There you can see huge signs all along and they are desperately distracting from the road.

“Now they want it on the busiest road in the country and I just think we would have to be out of our trees to go along with this.”

But the unanimous refusal from committee members was invalid as the application was out of time.

Instead the committee gave the go ahead for the planning department to challenge the appeal when it goes before the Government inspector.

A planning officer told the committee that the application was missed due to recent upheaval in the department following the retirement and departure of several key staff.