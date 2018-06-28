The video will start in 8 Cancel

A policy to bar serial complainers who harass or abuse councillors and council staff has led to a flood of bitter online complaints.

The Facebook and Twitter objections emerged after it was reported that Sandwell Council would sanction people who, under the guise of legitimate complaints or requests for information, behaved in a threatening, racist, sexist or homophobic way.

The sanctions put forward by the local authority cover face-to-face meetings with staff, public meetings and comments made in emails and on social media.

They could lead to people being barred from local authority buildings or even prosecuted.

But the policy has caused a wave of comments on social media, often aimed at staff and councillors.

Some commentators claimed the council was denying freedom of speech.

One wrote: " Typical Sandwell Council, no freedom of speech if your complaining about this corrupt Council ... the whole thing stinks, Sandwell Council should be ashamed of itself."

Another Facebook user said: "In short...we don’t want to answer your questions and if you keep asking we will gag you. Good honest two way communication then!!!!"

Peter Durnell, the former UKIP candidate for West Midlands Metro Mayor and a critic of the council, has joined in the criticism on Twitter saying: "The public will still be free to say absolutely anything they like about Sandwell Council, as long as it's 'nice', and not in any way critical. One mild criticism may be allowed, anything more will result in being labelled a 'serial complainant' or 'troll'.”

The Engagement and Acceptable Behaviour Protocol Guidance policy was approved at a meeting of Sandwell Council's Cabinet this week.