Regeneration specialist St Modwen has commenced construction on its latest development at Longbridge Technology Park in Birmingham.

A new two-storey office building is expected to be completed by next spring and will house independent professional services consultancy Barnett Waddingham which signed a 15-year lease on 21,000 sq ft in December.

Barnett Waddingham is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the area.

3 Devon Way is the third office building on Longbridge Technology Park which is already home to digital businesses such as cyber security firm Aristi, web-design agency Ballyhoo and 3D printing re-seller Mark3D UK.

Chris Newsome, development director at St. Modwen, said: "Both the success of the Innovation Centre and our ongoing regeneration of Longbridge have highlighted the need for further, quality office space to accommodate high-calibre companies like Barnett Waddingham.

"St Modwen's aim is to create an excellent place to work, live and visit here in Longbridge and we are working on bringing more employment space forward to achieve this."

Paul Hubbold, partner at Barnett Waddingham, added: "Barnett Waddingham's strong growth, both within the Midlands and across the business, has allowed us to prioritise expansion into what will be an ideal space for us.

"Our move to 3 Devon Way will allow the business to provide its employees with flexible working spaces, superb facilities and excellent transport links.

"The regeneration of Longbridge is a huge success story for the region and we greatly anticipate our move to the Technology Park in 2020."