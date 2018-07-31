Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country’s biggest pro-celebritiy golfing events – the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship – has put together a BIG prize bundle to celebrate its 85th edition.

The Championship taking place at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire, between 7-10 August, is giving away FOUR VIP passes to the event to one lucky winner.

The winning tickets include complimentary lunch, Champagne and access to the VIP marquee – giving winners the opportunity to mix with the professionals and celebrities at the tournament.

Already confirmed for this year are star of the women’s game, Charley Hull, 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam OBE, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, Geordie Shore's Gary 'Gaz' Beadle, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Bozylife stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy.

Many more will be announced on the Twitter channel @BritishPar3.

And don’t worry, if you miss out on our fantastic Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship prize bundle, you can still register for FREE tickets here

