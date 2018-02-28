The video will start in 8 Cancel

Severn Trent pride themselves in placing a real focus on new talent and look to find new opportunities for apprentices to face when they feel they are ready.

With such a large company – the UK’s second biggest water company – apprentices have a huge amount to learn and each day presents new challenges.

But apprentices receive support every step of the way.

The service provided by Severn Trent to its 4.2 million customers is critical to their health and wellbeing so apprentices get a sense of fulfilment going home each day knowing that they have contributed to that.

Utilities Engineering Technician Heeran said: “On a day-to-day basis I shadow experienced instrumentation technicians from the business to learn what is required to complete the job independently once I finish my apprenticeship.

“I work on a Water Treatment Works based in Derby within a team of five maintenance staff across Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation technicians.

“Each day presents new challenges that require thinking on your feet to find practical solutions so that we continue to keep the plant running and provide clean water to customers.

“I have regular contact with my manager who closely monitors my progress and supports me through every step of my apprenticeship.

“Alongside this, I am completing a BTEC, NVQ and Trailblazer qualification.

“My BTEC mainly consists of assignment-based work where I am required to carry out block placements and my NVQ and Trailblazer require me to write up instrumentation jobs that I complete.

“My favourite experience at Severn Trent was my visit to the Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs.

“I visited the impressive Ladybower plughole and went into the Derwent Valley Museum.

“It was a great opportunity to learn about the history of the reservoirs and see some of the impressive artefacts that exist.”

