Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music

2018: No.49= - £100m

2017: No.47= - £85m

Back-to-back tours covering the UK, Europe and the States, along with a live album, are keeping the coffers of Brum rocker Jeff Lynne topped up nicely.

His "Alone in the Universe" tour in 2017 was a sell-out success, with many extra concerts added to cope with demand. The Jeff Lynne's ELO tour climaxed with a Wembley Stadium concert in June which was recorded for his live album.

This year looks like being even busier for the modest rocker from Shard End. He plans an extended run of shows in the UK and across Europe. In the summer he embarks on a US tour taking in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and Los Angeles among other venues. It will be the first ELO tour for 30 years.

(Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

In April ELO was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In July a picture disc version of the Out of the Blue album was released to mark its 40th anniversary.

Birmingham-born Jeff Lynne, 70, seems surprised that people still want to listen to his music, which provided the soundtrack to the 1970s and 1980s. At his concerts he precedes the massive hit "Mr Blue Sky" with the simple introduction, "This is a good 'un."

Jeff Lynne is not just one of the most prolific music performers and producers of the last 40 years, he is also recognised by his peers as being one of the most self-effacing. No wonder he's in demand.

He was genuinely over-awed by the ecstatic response to his 2014 comeback concert, headlining at the Radio 2 concert in Hyde Park. It was the success of this gig that laid the foundations for his 2016, 2017 and 2018 tours. Before that a comeback wasn't part of his plans.

The legendary Electric Light Orchestra front-man was born in Shard End in 1947, going to the local Alderlea Boys’ Secondary School. As a schoolboy he went to see a Del Shannon concert at Birmingham Town Hall and from that moment on was hooked on playing pop music.

In 1963 he formed a group called the The Rockin’ Hellcats. The name was changed to The Andicaps (via The Handicaps which was deemed politically incorrect) and rehearsed regularly at Shard End Community Centre. The band played at the Regal cinema in Handsworth between Saturday matinee screenings.

In 1964 he joined the The Chads, and then The Nightriders who changed their name to The Idle Race and enjoyed some cult popularity. In 1970 he joined The Move with fellow Midland rockers Roy Wood and Bev Bevan, and they went on to form The Electric Light Orchestra. Roy Wood left in 1972 leaving Jeff Lynne as the band’s creative force.

ELO became a global success through the 1970s, known for their unique sound of memorable songs laced with studio strings, complex production and layered vocals. Their concerts were huge productions featuring spaceship sets and laser shows.

Since ELO, Jeff Lynne has become one of the most respected producers in rock music and has worked with the greats of music, including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Joe Walsh, Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams and Ringo Starr. He had more musical success with the Travelling Wilburys. He worked with Take That on their 2014 album.

He has two daughters by his second marriage to Sandi Kapela. In 1995 he sold his 15 century grade II listed Walsh Hall near Meriden to UB40’s Robin Campbell. He now lives in Beverley Hills, California.