Retail

2018: No.48 - £110m

2017: New Entry

Steve Bennett is the owner of Redditch-based jewellery home shopping channel and internet operation Gemporia.

Steve Bennett, aged 51, concentrates on ethical gem hunting for the family-owned business. His wife Sarah, 41, is the brains behind the design side of the business. Other members of the Bennett family also serve as directors of the Moons Moat operation

Actress Nicole Kidman, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Pixie Lott and Perrie Edwards have all been spotted wearing Gemporia jewellery as well as presenters Amanda Holden and Caroline Flack..

It's a successful business, but Brexit and exchange rate fluctuations have made a severe dent in profits. A pre-tax profit of £11.3 million in 2015-16 dropped to just short of a million in 2016-17. Turnover was £62.8 million. The company has net assets of £12.8 million. Gemporia employs more than 350 people.

Gemporia concentrates all of its headquarters activities in Redditch, including its broadcasting facility, customer services call centre and warehousing operations.

Steve Bennett has worked in the jewellery industry since 2004 when he set up Gems TV. He puts great store by the traceability of stones used in his jewellery and supports charities in the communities from which they are sourced. In 2012 he set up The Colourful Life Foundation focussed ion improving health and education facilities.

Sarah Bennett began her creative career in fashion and that industry still informs many of her designs, as well as architecture and landscapes. The couple have four children.