Pharmaceuticals

2018: No.44= - £120m

2017: No.39 - £120m

Dr Dallas Burston has taken delivery of the world's most luxurious Range Rover - worth well over £200,000. The bespoke vehicle is for his Warwickshire-based Dallas Burston Polo Club.

The pinnacle of four-wheeled luxury includes a five-litre V8 supercharged engine, hand-engraved door handles, crested champagne flutes, bronze and red bespoke paintwork and polo illuminated black treadplates.

Dr Burston worked with Listers Land Rover and Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations to craft the unique vehicle for his club.

He is currently overseeing a £122 million investment in his polo club at Southam. The 12 year investment plan at the 600-acre site on his Stoneythorpe estate includes 100 luxury lodges, a hotel and a players' pavilion. It's expected to create several hundred jobs.

Dr Dallas Burston - a former GP - made his fortune by building up and selling pharmaceutical operations. He sold two pharmaceutical companies in 1999 netting more than £50 million. He sold Northampton-based Bartholomew-Rhodes for £19.8 million, and his 51 per cent stake in Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals for £32 million. The company was later acquired by Sinclair Pharma.

Dr Burston also founded Dallas Burston Ltd, a company which developed under-the-tongue pharmaceutical sprays and which was acquired by Cambridge-based SynGenix in 2003 in a share deal.

His latest company is DB Ashbourne Ltd – a £90 million medicines business based in Market Harborough. In October 2015 the company was acquired by French independent pharmaceutical company Ethypharm for an undisclosed sum, and together the two companies turn over more than £200 million. Ethypharm has since completed a £240 million financing package to support the acquisition and development of DB Ashbourne, and the development of the group as a whole.

Sixty-eight year-old Dr Dallas Burston is a passionate polo fan and has built up his own polo club with full facilities. The club, which includes six polo grounds, a pavilion, a champagne bar, club rooms, a royal suite, an all-weather equestrian arena and a 3,000-seat events centre, is one of the grandest sporting and leisure venues in the UK.

The club won a national Venue of the Year award in the Asian Business Awards. Partners Sanjay Foods organise Asian events at the polo club, which is already a swish wedding venue.