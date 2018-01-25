Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retail/Technology

2018: No.4 - £1.55bn

2017: - New Entry

Phones4U founder John Caudwell was a regular in the Birmingham Post Rich List until 2013 when we changed the geographical boundaries of the list and North Staffordshire was excluded. However, we have re-instated him this year on the basis that he was born a Brummie.

Born in Birmingham before moving to Stoke with his family when he was very young, John Caudwell, aged 64, entered the realm of the super-rich in August 2006 when he sold his Phones4U mobile phone empire for £1.46 billion. The business he set up from nothing was sold on again in 2011 in a £700 million private equity deal. BC Partners, acquired the company from US parent company Providence Equity to whom John Caudwell sold it.

That deal was more good news for John Caudwell who still held a stake in the firm, and added around £100 million to his fortune.

He is still involved with mobile phones, backing Unshackled.com which allows phone users to convert from payment plans to SIM-only contracts.

But most of his interests are in property through his Lyme Properties business, which is busy converting a multi-storey car park in Mayfair into luxury apartments.

He spends much of his time concentrating on charity work, and he says he intends to leave the bulk of his fortune to a charitable foundation. His five children are apparently quite happy with this arrangement.

He set up his charity Caudwell Children in 2000 to help provide specialist equipment, treatment and therapy for sick and disabled children in the UK. As the charity’s largest benefactor he personally donates the cost of the charity’s annual management and administration overheads and is chairman of the board of trustees.

Caudwell Children continues to do great things for youngsters. To date Caudwell Children has provided services worth over £37 million to thousands of children with more than 600 different medical conditions.

When the Phones4u operation was established the firm took eight months to sell its first order of 26 phones. When it was sold, the Caudwell Group was selling 26 phones a minute and employed 8000 people around the globe.

John Caudwell still lives close to his roots in Staffordshire, but now occupies the 50-room £12 million Jacobean Broughton Hall near Eccleshall. He also has an £85 million home in Mayfair which was previously owned by the Sultan of Brunei His successful business career has paid for a helicopter, a six-seater plane, a £1 million Sunseeker motorboat and a fleet of luxury cars.