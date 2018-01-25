The video will start in 8 Cancel

Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson have grown Halesowen-based Intouch Games from a supplier of jukeboxes and slot machines to a major player in the mobile phone gaming sector, turning over nearly £38 million a year.

The business was formed in 2001, initially as a slot machine and jukebox manufacturer and operating supplying the pub trade. In 2006 it developed its first mobile phone casino system which was a major success, resulting in rapid growth.

The business offers more than 60 games to 30,000 players a day. It owns the Mr Spin, mFortune and PocketWin brands. It employs more than 200 people in its UK and Bucharest offices and made a pre-tax profit of £11.3 million in 2016. The leisure machine and mobile phone casino operations were split in 2010.

The games are developed in a purpose-built state-of-the-art studio in the centre of Halesowen. The business was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain in 2015. It has consistently won industry awards for its games and products.

Intouch supports numerous local charities including the Hope Centre in Halesowen and the Wyre Forest Nightstop.

The business moved into its current headquarters in Great Cornbow in 2015, having previously bee based in Stourbridge. Simon Wilson, 47, and Yu-Lin Wilson, 43, have a 75 per cent stake in the business.