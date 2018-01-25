Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Basketball

2018: No.35= - £150m

2017: No.30= - £150m

US basketball superstar Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon coached more than 100 aspiring young basketball players at the second City of Birmingham Basketball summer camp in 2017. It was so successful the 2018 summer camp is already in the diary for July and August, where 11-19 year-olds can benefit from tuition by one of the world's legendary basketball players.

Hakkem Olajuwon is one of the greatest players in American basketball history. He now lives in Birmingham where he is coaching up and coming young basketball players.

The Birmingham club has re-christened itself the City Of Birmingham Rockets Basketball Club, cementing their links with the ex-Houston Rockets player, whose sons now play for the club.

Nicknamed "Hakeem the Dream" he won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets and is a US Olympic gold medal winner. He retired from professional basketball in 2002. He has moved to Nechells to start a new life, coaching Birmingham youngsters in the sport at which he excelled. He has brought his family over and his daughter attends the University of Birmingham.

(Image: Sunny Gill)

Inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2008, the basketball star is working with the City of Birmingham Rockets Basketball Club and the summer camp, held at the Heartlands Academy and Nechells Wellbeing Centre is becoming a fixture in the basketball diary.

Born in 1963 in Lagos, Nigeria, he took up basketball at the age of 15. He moved to the States to play the game at the University of Houston. After being spotted as the top amateur, he was selected for the Houston Rockets in 1984. The team had immediate success, and Hakeem Olajuwon played centre with 7ft 4 inch Ralph Sampson. The pair were known as the "Twin Towers."

With the Rockets he won back-to-back NBA championships against the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. He was selected for the gold medal winning USA Olympic basketball team in 1996, and was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in basketball history. He played briefly for the Toronto Raptors before retiring in 2002.

He married his wife Dalia in 1996, the same year his autobiography "Living the Dream" was published. He owns property in Houston and in Jordan.