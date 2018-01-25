Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property/Investment

2018: No.31 - £165m

2017: New Entry

Chris and Michael Miller own Harris & Sheldon, the Meriden-based property and investment group. Chris Miller is also executive chairman of the AIM-listed international Melrose Industries group

In addition the brothers own some of the UK's major country sports destinations, including the iconic Junction Pool on the Tweed, which is one of the most legendary salmon beats in Scotland, and famous as one of the Queen Mother's favourite fishing spots. Ian Botham is a regular there.

The Harris & Sheldon group, based in the north wing of Packington Hall on Lord Guernsey's Packington Estate, made pre-tax profits of £14.85 million in 2016. It has net assets of £98 million.

The Miller family, led by Chris, 66 and Michael, 64 own 100 per cent of the business.

The Harris & Sheldon Group was formed in 1981 through a management buyout of the assets and liabilities of what was previously a publicly listed company. At that time the main activities of the business involved several trading companies spanning consumer and capital goods. Household names in the group included English Rose Kitchens, Antler Luggage, Hardy Brothers fishing tackle and Webley & Scott air rifles.

Since then the operating businesses have been sold or discontinued and the group now concentrates on investments and private equity, property and sporting lets.

The group's sporting interests include the Junction Pool near Kelso and the Sprouston beat, also on the Tweed. In addition the company owns the Taymount beats of the River Tay, as well as a Derbyshire grouse moor.

Chris Miller, who worked for Lord Hanson before joining engineering group Wassall as chief executive in 1988, also runs the £4 billion Melrose industrial group and turnaround specialist. Melrose has four divisions covering energy, ventilation, air conditioning, heating, security and smart technology. In 2016 Melrose paid £2.2 billion for US ventilation equipment manufacturer Nortek.