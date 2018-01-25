Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

2018: No.28 - £185m

2017: No.25 - £175m

Sir Euan Anstruther-Gough Calthorpe’s Calthorpe Estate has been celebrating its 300th anniversary as it pushes ahead with a £300 million garden square development off Hagley Road.

The plan, which has the backing of Birmingham planners, will see the demolition of several 60s and 70s unused office blocks, which will be replaced with eight new buildings in New Garden Square development. There will be 400 apartments in three blocks, plus four office blocks, the largest of which will be ten stories high.

The plans also include a multi-storey car park and a green public square to accommodate markets and events and will include walled gardens and a fountain. The 10-acre site is on land between Hagley Road and Duchess Road in Edgbaston.

Sir Euan's property group is also redeveloping parts of a triangle of land bordered by Calthorpe Road, Highfield Road and Harborne Road. This is planned to become a “village centre” with a focus on fine dining, specialist retail and healthcare. The development involves the creation of a high quality urban village within a mile of the city centre.

One of Calthorpe Estates major projects is the £200 million Pebble Mill redevelopment based around the site of the old BBC studios. The scheme is already substantially let and Calthorpe Estates has planning permission for a 53,800 sq ft healthcare and medical facility. The former BBC building will be transformed into a medical and life sciences hub employing more than 1,000 people.

Work is well under way on the medical quarter project which is being led by Calthorpe Estates along with Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Birmingham and Solihull LIFT and the University of Birmingham. The 27-acre site includes a new dental hospital and a recently-opened school of dentistry – the first new dental hospital in the UK for 40 years. A 62-room Bupa care home is also under way and private hospital operator Circle Health has taken part of the site for a 100-bed private hospital. There will also be student accommodation.

Sir Euan’s stated aim is to ensure that the Calthorpe Estate is a superb place in which to live and work, just a mile west of the city centre. He has worked closely with the management team of Calthorpe Estates and the board of trustees to develop the Edgbaston estate sympathetically, and in a sustainable way.

The Estate has been overseen by 51 year-old Sir Euan’s family – one of the oldest in Birmingham – since 1717. Throughout that time the family refused to allow factories or warehouses to be built within the Estate, so creating a high quality urban village, and leading to the area’s high property values. It wasn’t until the late 19 century that Edgbaston – then a town in its own right – came under Birmingham administration.

The original family home of the Gough-Calthorpes is now Edgbaston Golf Club

Calthorpe Estates holding company, Calthorpe Holdings, has net assets of well over £12 million.

The Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe family lives on a 4,000 acre estate in Elvetham in Hampshire. Sir Euan has property interests in Europe and the Gulf and interests in America.