Keith Bradshaw served as High Sheriff of the County of West Midlands for 2016-17, making him the Queen's judicial representative in the county. In the year to last April he attended more than 300 official events.

He co-founded the Listers car dealership with business partner Terry Lister 38 years ago. Since then it has grown into England’s largest independent dealer group. The Stratford-upon-Avon-based company makes good profits boosted by its expanding portfolio of dealerships across the Midlands, East Anglia and the north of England.

Aston-born Keith Bradshaw, aged 74, is chairman and 50 per cent owner of the Listers Group which remains proudly independent. The business has increased its sales numbers of both new and used vehicles by almost 10 per cent. In the year to the end of March 2017 turnover increased to £1.22 billion from £1.08 billion. The company made a £16 million pre-tax profit.

With well over 50 outlets across the country, Listers employs 2,200 people. It is co-owned by Keith Bradshaw’s partner and public face of the group, Terry Lister. The two began in business with a single dealership and body shop in Coventry.

Listers runs an extensive portfolio of franchises, including BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, SEAT, Audi, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes and Volkswagen. The company also has a franchise for Volkswagen commercials.

Keith Bradshaw made his fortune from care homes. He sold his Takare care company to BUPA for £300 million.

Keith Bradshaw is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. After qualifying as an accountant in Birmingham in 1966 he attended Handsworth Technical College. He spent time in West Africa before returning aged 30 and setting up a number of private companies, the foremost of which was BP Nursing Homes Ltd which became Takare PLC and which was sold to BUPA in 1998 for close on £300 million. When it was sold it was the largest operator of its type in Europe, employing 14,000 people.

He is non-executive chairman and co-owner of property company Nurton Developments. Nurton has become one of the region’s leading developers of industrial, office and mixed use retail and leisure space. It has a residential offshoot - Urban Cube. Nurton is investing £3 million into the One Warwick Technology Park which it acquired in 2015 for £6 million. Nurton has also invested £2.5 million into the modernisation No4 Temple Row - previously Aspect Court - turning it into 24,000 sq ft of office space.

Nurton’s flagship property is the landmark Two Colmore Square, which has undergone a £25 million transformation.

Keith Bradshaw is also deputy chairman and co-owner of Laney Headstock, which produces a range of musical instruments and sound reinforcement products. His charitable roles include chairing the trustees of the Library of Birmingham and supporting The Prince's Trust and the Heart of England Foundation..