Retail

2018: No.20 - £290m

2017: New entry

Dean Hoyle is chairman and a major shareholder of Hams Hall-based stationery business The Works.

The Works is one of the UK's leading retailers of stationery, hobby and craft supplies, art supplies, toys and books. The business has 400 stores across the UK and Ireland and employs almost 3,000 people. Dean Hoyle, founder of The Card Factory became its chairman in 2015. He also became a substantial shareholder in the business which was rescued from administration by private equity funder Endless in 2008.

Dean Hoyle and his wife Janet netted £250 million when they sold The Card Factory, the greetings card business they built, in 2010.

Yorkshire-born Dean Hoyle, 50, started in business selling greetings card from the back of as van with his wife. That was in the early 1990s

He founded the card factory with wife Janet, 49, in 1997 and built it into a major chain of greetings card and gift stores. While he concentrated on an expansion strategy, his wife headed the internal design and print functions.

It became one of the UK's fastest-growing retailers. By the time it was sold to Venture Capitalist Charterhouse it had 500 shops and employed more than 5,000 people. It was turning over £165 million. The couple retained a stake in the business which floated in May, 2014. It continues to be profitable, declaring pre-tax profits of £85.1 million for the year to January 2017, on a turnover of £398 million.

Dean Hoyle is both owner and chairman of Premiership newcomers Huddersfield Town. He joined the board of the Terriers, of which he was a lifelong supporter, in 2008. He took over as chairman and majority shareholder the following year.

Dean Hoyle is a former Ernst & Young Retail and Consumer Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Hoyles have two sons.