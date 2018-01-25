Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property

2018: No.13 - £560m

2017: No. 11 = - £550m

Caspar MacDonald Hall's Kingswinford-based London & Cambridge Properties has become one of the most active players on the Midlands property scene.

Turnover has broken through the £100 million mark, with profits also on the rise. In the year to March 2017 - which LCP described as "exceptional" - revenue hit £113.7 million compared to £98.4 million the previous year, and profits rose from £70 million to just short of £85 million. Rental income increased by £8.3 million.

LCP has more than 400 sites across the Midlands, the south west, Yorkshire, Lancashire, London and County Durham. The business acquired property worth almost £50 million in the UK which included a £15 million portfolio of 11 buildings. The company has also spent £9 million upgrading and improving property on its flagship Pensnett Trading Estate

The estate is one of the largest business estates in Europe, home to 170 businesses in 2.4 million sq ft of space. London & Cambridge has invested £1.5 million into refurbishing its own headquarters - LCP House - on the estate. The three-story 1960s property has panels to control solar heat, new windows, new car park and a new open-plan office layout. .

LCP has acquired Churnet Park in Leek, two retail parades in Airdrie, Scotland and the £5.7 million iSpace portfolio in Sheffield and Hull. It also acquired a parade of commercial units in Bromsgrove Street, Birmingham. It s Birmingham interests already include the Arcadian night-time venue and B5 Southside.

London & Cambridge, established in 1987, is one of the UK’s largest private owners of retail and industrial property. The company owns industrial, office and retail properties from Durham and St Helens in the north to Aldershot, Sidcup and Maidstone in the south, plus a large amount of property in and around the Black Country.

The company – 40 per cent owned by Caspar MacDonald Hall - has significant retail holdings in the town centres of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Aldridge and Walsall and industrial interests in Pensnett, Burntwood and Bloxwich.

The company expanded into Poland with a subsidiary there in 2005, and Germany in 2007. Its European rental income has increased by more than £4 million over the year.

Caspar MacDonald-Hall also several other property investments including Sheet Anchor Property Investments of Havant, Hampshire and jointly owns Southampton-based property investment company Proudreed.

Sixty-seven year-old Caspar MacDonald-Hall, who lives in Hampshire, loves fishing and game shooting and is consistently rated as one of the best shots in the country. He chairs the Honeypot Children's Charity which provides support and respite breaks for vulnerable children and young carers..