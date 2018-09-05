Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian 'Woosie' Woosnam OBE, has been confirmed as a competitor in the Farmfoods European Senior Masters .

Continuing his 2018 Staysure Tour season, the 1991 Masters winner will play in the tournament at Birmingham's Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club .

He will join returning tournament host, Peter Barker, in the four day event from on October 4 - 7.

Woosie, from Oswestry, Shropshire, has competed in Europe's Ryder Cup Team eight times, and captained them to victory in 2006.

Following the victorious win, Woosie was awarded an OBE for his contribution to golf in 2007's New Year's Honours list.

In 2010, Woodie, aged 60, was included in the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, followed by a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame seven years later.

Last year, the Farmfoods European Senior Masters made its debut on the Staysure Tour calendar and saw three-time European Tour winner, Stephen Dodd, take home the title.

This year's contest will see pro players skills put to the test on the Arden Course, where they will battle it out to win the £200,000 prize fund.

Three-time European Tour winner, Peter Barker, who was Vice Captain in Woosie's 2006 winning Ryder Cup team, said: "It's fantastic news to hear that he will once again play at this event.

"He always brings a competitive edge to the game and a player of his history will bring more in spectators and increase the profile of the event."

Barker added: "The Farmfoods European Senior Masters relies on top professionals supporting the event and if last year is anything to go by, 2018 will be bigger and better than before."

More professional players will be announced in the coming weeks as the anticipation for the event continues to grow.

BirminghamLive, the Biirmingham Mail and Birmingham Post are supporting the event and will be bringing you the latest news in the run up, and during the tournament.

(Image: Phil Inglis/Getty Images 2017)

As well as headline sponsor Farmfoods and event organisers Champions (UK) plc, other partners include: Total Motion, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Marriott, Staysure, Liberty Industries Group, Maxi Low, Bentley Golf, and the Lord's Taverners.

There are limited playing opportunities still available for this year's competition and fans can register free tickets by clicking here