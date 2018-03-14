Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 members of staff from professional service company PwC will be taking on the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k on May 6.

The huge team of the company's regional workforce will be running or walking the course for personal challenge and charity as part of the Business Challenge.

With ongoing support from The Great Run Company – organisers of the event – PwC has worked to inspire its Midlands workforce to get active in 2018 and take part in the 10k Business Challenge.

The challenge sees companies compete for fastest time trophies, as well as bragging rights.

The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large).

Plus, any company that enters 12 or more employees will receive its own engraved plaque irrespective of finish times.

More than 60 teams took part in last year’s Great Birmingham Run half marathon and 10K Business Challenges, from a variety of business sectors and sizes across the Midlands.

The Great Birmingham 10K starts in Birmingham city centre before taking runners and walkers past sights such as the Selfridges building, Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston Stadium.

It has music at its heart, with energetic warm-ups and start waves featuring 80s, 90s, 00s and today’s tunes.

The event features a Walking Wave, which is growing in popularity as it appeals to participants taking on their first mass-participation activity event or aiming for a change of lifestyle.

With PwC relocating its 1,400-strong staff from Cornwall Court to the Paradise development early next year, the entire company is 'on the move' in more ways than one.

The PwC team has been given support and encouragement with tailored training plans and running advice from Great Run Company experts, who have created training schedules for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities here .

Ian Wall, PwC Director in the Midlands said: "Having led the charge on PwC’s entry into the Birmingham Great Run events from the start, I am immensely proud that more than 200 of the PwC Midlands team are taking part.

"Keeping active is important to both physical and mental wellbeing, it is also great fun and a super opportunity to raise money for good causes as part of the PwC Foundation.

"Great Run have been excellent in providing our new and experienced athletes with lots of support and as a result we have many new people joining our team."

David Hart, Partnerships Director for The Great Run Company, said: "Running or walking the 10K Business Challenge is a great way of inspiring office morale and team building.

"There are real gains to be had for companies signing up to take part and while the Business Challenge has an element of friendly competition, PwC are demonstrating that the 10K is very much about participation with a team made up of runners, joggers and walkers and we can’t wait to see them on the start line on Sunday, May 6."

For more information on the 10k Business Challenge, click here .

Individual entrants can enter here .