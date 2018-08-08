Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strong personal relationships are a key value at Margetts Wealth Management which is why the firm is proudly sponsoring the Family Business of the Year category at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Specialising in the regional business and high-net-worth sector, Margetts Wealth Management has been providing solutions for 25 years and is regulated by Independent Financial Advisers.

It is the first time that the company has sponsored our business awards with the ceremony taking place at the ICC on Thursday November 1.

Kevin Smith, Managing Director said: “With so many major conglomerates being broken up or moving offshore, we feel the key driver for the success of the region’s economy is the local family business.

“We therefore make a point of using local suppliers and support services wherever possible.

“We chose to support the Family Business category at the Birmingham Post Business Awards as we feel that family businesses perfectly align with our core values and ethos of how strong personal relationships result in successful business models.

“Here at Margetts Wealth Management, we pride ourselves on creating and building on those strong relationships with our clients. “Working together with hundreds of clients over many years, gives us a unique insight into the problems and opportunities of local business groups.

“We allow our clients to focus on their most important role, running their firm, confident that their financial affairs are being taken care of by a team of expert professionals.”

The Family Business category is one of 15 awards up for grabs at this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards which are a perfect opportunity for businesses from across Birmingham to come together and celebrate one another’s achievements.

Whether it be a business which has been passed down through the generations, or a business which has more recently been taken over by a family, the Family Business category recognises a company which maintains its family values while clearly demonstrating sustained success.

• For more information about the Birmingham Post Business Awards, visit: www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk

To find out more about the sponsorship opportunities available, or to book a table at the event, please contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com.