A new research centre which will focus on digital systems in the rail industry has launched at the University of Birmingham.

The centre is one of four across the country backed by £92 million of investment which will see eight universities team up with businesses to work on developing new products and technology.

Called the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network, it is aimed at giving the rail industry access to purpose-built facilities and skills in a range of areas to support research, development and innovation.

The Centre of Excellence in Digital Systems is being led by the University of Birmingham at its campus in Edgbaston, with work starting next month on a purpose-built hub to house its staff, due to open in spring 2020.

Around 25 new jobs are also due to be created over the coming year at the centre which will be housed in existing buildings until its new home is completed.

The other centres of excellence are focusing on infrastructure, rolling stock and testing.

Their collective aim is to deliver world-leading research from inception to market application for both the UK and global markets.

These centres will enable industry to deliver new products and technology to market faster, using purpose-built development, simulation and testing facilities.

Among the 17 industry partners supporting the project are Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, Singapore Metro and British Steel.

The network has been established after £28 million was secured last year from the Higher Education Funding Council for England, backed by a commitment from the rail industry of £64 million in R&D and innovation activities over the next decade.

Professor Clive Roberts, director of the Birmingham Centre for Rail Research and Education, said: "The network gives universities and rail industry partners the opportunity to shape the global future of railways.

"This launch is the official beginning of an innovative partnership and we look forward to reinforcing the UK as the world-leading centre of rail innovation."